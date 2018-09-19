Two men stole $14K worth of tires, rims from these Bluffton car dealerships, police say

Managers at neighboring Bluffton car dealerships discovered $14,125 worth of tires and rims stolen from cars in their parking lots Tuesday, according to a Bluffton Police Department report.
A manager from the Infiniti of Hilton Head dealership on Fording Island Road contacted officers early Tuesdayafter they noticed a customer’s Infiniti Qx56 was sitting on the ground and missing aits tires and rims, the report said.
Officers reviewed surveillance footage that showed two men park their car in the space next to the Infiniti Qx56, get out, and take the tires off the Infiniti, leaving the lug nuts behind, the report said.
Hours later, around 1 p.m., officers received a call from the Vaden Nissan Hilton Head dealership saying that three cars — all belonging to the dealership — were missing tires and rims, the report said.
The same suspects from the first surveillance video were shown on the second video taking the Nissan parts, the report said.
The report describes the suspects as a white man with long blonde hair and a black man, both wearing long-sleeve shirts, black pants, and black shoes. The car driven by the suspects is a Dodge Caravan with a different color hubcap on the driver’s front side, the report said.
