Hilton Head dog saves owner in condo fire where firefighters remain on scene, officials say

A Shipyard Plantation resident was taking a nap when a fire broke out inside their condominium complex at about 11:28 a.m. Wednesday, according to Joheida Fister of Hilton Head Fire Rescue.
They were the only person in the condo as another household member was out jogging at the time, she said.
The resident’s pet pug woke them up, alerting them to the fire, Fister said.
The person was transported to an area hospital with smoke inhalation, and has been released, she said.
There were no other injuries.
As of 4:45 p.m., firefighters remained on the scene of the fire, which involved multiple units in the Beachwalk area of the Hilton Head gated community.
It is likely firefighters will stay until late Wednesday night and be back on scene for an investigation Thursday, Fister said.
The fire started in one of the six condominium units in the building on Shipyard Drive and spread through the attic in at least two units, she said.
Three units received damage overall, Fister said. She said the fire likely spread quicker because of the age of the building.
Bluffton and Beaufort County agencies also responded to the large structure fire, she said.
This story is developing. Please check back for updates as more information becomes available.
