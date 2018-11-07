Here’s a look at the condo fire in Hilton Head’s Shipyard Plantation

A fire started in one of the condos in Shipyard Plantation and then spread to other units, according to Hilton Head Fire Rescue. Here are some photos from the scene.
By
Up Next
A fire started in one of the condos in Shipyard Plantation and then spread to other units, according to Hilton Head Fire Rescue. Here are some photos from the scene.
By

Crime & Public Safety

Hilton Head dog saves owner in condo fire where firefighters remain on scene, officials say

By Mandy Matney And Teresa Moss

mmatney@islandpacket.com

tmoss@islandpacket@gmail.com

November 07, 2018 02:43 PM

A Shipyard Plantation resident was taking a nap when a fire broke out inside their condominium complex at about 11:28 a.m. Wednesday, according to Joheida Fister of Hilton Head Fire Rescue.

They were the only person in the condo as another household member was out jogging at the time, she said.

The resident’s pet pug woke them up, alerting them to the fire, Fister said.

The person was transported to an area hospital with smoke inhalation, and has been released, she said.

There were no other injuries.

As of 4:45 p.m., firefighters remained on the scene of the fire, which involved multiple units in the Beachwalk area of the Hilton Head gated community.

It is likely firefighters will stay until late Wednesday night and be back on scene for an investigation Thursday, Fister said.

The fire started in one of the six condominium units in the building on Shipyard Drive and spread through the attic in at least two units, she said.

Three units received damage overall, Fister said. She said the fire likely spread quicker because of the age of the building.

Bluffton and Beaufort County agencies also responded to the large structure fire, she said.

fire3.jpg
Firefighters were on scene in Shipyard for hours Wednesday.
Hilton Head Fire Rescue

This story is developing. Please check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Accidental house fires are a serious safety threat. Learn how to cut down your risk by exercising these simple prevention tips.

By

  Comments  