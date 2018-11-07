Condo building on fire in Hilton Head gated community. Firefighters on scene for hours

For hours, firefighters have been battling a condominium fire involving multiple units in a Hilton Head gated community Wednesday, according to authorities.
The fire in Shipyard Plantation was first reported around 11:28 a.m. Wednesday, according to Joheida Fister of Hilton Head Fire Rescue. Bluffton and Beaufort County agencies also responded to the large structure fire, she said.
The fire started in one of the six condominium units in the building and spread through the attack in at least two of the units, Fister said.
One person was taken to the hospital after inhaling smoke from the fire, Fister said. There were no other injuries reported.
At 2 p.m., Fister said firefighters remained on scene, and Hilton Head residents were reporting heavy smoke on the south end of Hilton Head Island.
This story is developing. Please check back for updates as more information becomes available.
