Firefighters on scene at Shipyard Plantation fire.
Firefighters on scene at Shipyard Plantation fire. Hilton Head Fire and Rescue
Firefighters on scene at Shipyard Plantation fire. Hilton Head Fire and Rescue

Local

Condo building on fire in Hilton Head gated community. Firefighters on scene for hours

By Mandy Matney

mmatney@islandpacket.com

November 07, 2018 02:43 PM

For hours, firefighters have been battling a condominium fire involving multiple units in a Hilton Head gated community Wednesday, according to authorities.

The fire in Shipyard Plantation was first reported around 11:28 a.m. Wednesday, according to Joheida Fister of Hilton Head Fire Rescue. Bluffton and Beaufort County agencies also responded to the large structure fire, she said.

The fire started in one of the six condominium units in the building and spread through the attack in at least two of the units, Fister said.

One person was taken to the hospital after inhaling smoke from the fire, Fister said. There were no other injuries reported.

At 2 p.m., Fister said firefighters remained on scene, and Hilton Head residents were reporting heavy smoke on the south end of Hilton Head Island.

fire3.jpg
Firefighters were on scene in Shipyard for hours Wednesday.
Hilton Head Fire Rescue

This story is developing. Please check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Accidental house fires are a serious safety threat. Learn how to cut down your risk by exercising these simple prevention tips.

By

  Comments  