Crime & Public Safety

St. Helena man identified as victim of deadly Lady’s Island shooting. Second man wounded

By Lana Ferguson

lferguson@islandpacket.com

October 31, 2018 08:26 AM

A Tuesday night shooting on Lady’s Island left one man dead and another injured, the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday morning.

Nysheim Murray, 20, of St. Helena, died after being transported to the Beaufort Memorial Hospital, a Sheriff’s Office news release said.

A second man, a 44 year old from Grays HIll, was flown from Beaufort Memorial Hospital to the Medical University of South Carolina in Charleston for further treatment, the release said. There was no update on his condition.

The shooting happened about 6 p.m. on Youmans Drive in the Lady’s Island area. The shooter left the area before police arrived, an earlier news release said.

An investigation into the shooting is ongoing, the release said.

Anyone with information can contact the Sheriff’s Office dispatch at 843-524-2777 or Crimestoppers at 1-888-CrimeSC.

This story will be updated.

