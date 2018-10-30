Beaufort County police investigating shooting of two men

The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that injured two men on Lady’s Island, according to a news release.
The incident happened about 6 p.m. on Youmans Drive. The two men were transported to Beaufort Memorial Hospital, the release says.
The shooter left the area prior to police arrival.
“There is not believed to be a current public safety threat,” the release says.
Residents of Lady’s Island should expect an increased law enforcement presence for several hours as police investigate the crime. Youman’s Drive also has been shut down for the investigation.
A status on the men’s injuries was not available.
“
Comments