Lady’s Island teen turns himself in on 5 charges related to vehicle break-ins

A Lady’s Island teen turned himself in to investigators in Beaufort Monday night on five charges, according to a Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office news release.

Darius Ayise, 17, was wanted on three counts of breaking into a motor vehicle and two counts of fleeing to evade arrest, the release said. The offenses occurred throughout the last month.

Ayise was booked into the Beaufort County Detention Center at 7:30 p.m. Monday and was still confined as of early Tuesday morning, according to the jail log.

