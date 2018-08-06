These Hilton Head teachers thought they were helping students. They got ripped off instead

Two teachers were scammed out of hundreds of dollars worth of gift cards they bought thinking they were helping students, according to a Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office report.
The teachers received text messages from someone they thought was the Hilton Head Island High School principal at about 11:45 a.m. Friday, the report said. The person said the iTunes gift cards were needed to “help out the children” at the high school, the report said.
One teacher bought $200 worth of gift cards and the other bought $500 worth, the report said. They both sent the card information to the number that texted them.
Later, one of the teachers tried calling the number multiple times but no one picked up, the report said. They both received more messages, but did not send more money cards, the report said.
A deputy’s call to the number was unsuccessful, the report said.
