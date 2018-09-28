Beaufort Co. restaurant owner charged with assaulting employees free on $29K bond, records say

The Habersham restaurant owner facing charges of assault and battery and criminal sexual conduct was released from jail on a $29,000 bond Friday, according to Beaufort County Circuit Court records.

Kenneth Reed, 47, owner of Maggie’s Pub and Eatery, was arrested and booked into the Beaufort County Detention Center Thursday morning and released about 12:30 p.m. Friday, according to the jail log. He faces five charges: three counts of second degree assault and battery and two counts of third degree criminal sexual conduct.

Judge Mark F. Fitzgibbons granted Reed a $3,000 bond for each of the assault and battery charges and a $10,000 bond for each of the criminal sexual conduct charges, records say.

According to South Carolina law, penalties for second degree assault and battery include fines up to $2,500 and/or a 3-year sentence. Criminal sexual conduct has a maximum sentence of 10 years.





Since July 20, five woman have filed reports with the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office saying Reed physically and/or sexually assaulted them, a Sheriff’s Office news release Thursday said. The incidents occurred between May 2017 and May 2018 at Maggie’s Pub, Reed’s home, and a Beaufort business where he works.

Reed’s arrest comes just a month after he led a public protest against another Beaufort County businessman, in part for alleged objectionable behavior toward women.