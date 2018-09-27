Beaufort County restaurant owner arrested, charged with sexually assaulting employees, police say

A Habersham restaurant owner was arrested Thursday morning on charges of assault and battery and criminal sexual conduct Thursday — a month after he led a public protest against another businessman, in part for alleged objectionable behavior toward women.

Kenneth Reed, 47, owner of Maggie’s Pub and Eatery, was booked into Beaufort County Detention Center on three counts of assault and battery in the 2nd Degree and two counts of criminal sexual conduct in the 3rd degree, according to Detention Center records.

Since July 20, the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office has received reports from five woman saying Reed physically and or sexually assaulted them, according to a Sheriff’s Office news release issued Thursday morning. The incidents occurred between May 2017 and May 2018 at Maggie’s Pub, Reed’s home and a Beaufort business he works at, the release said.

Sheriff’s Office investigators met with the five victims in recent months to obtain details, the release says. It says they also consulted with the 14th Judicial Circuit Solicitor’s Office during the investigation.

“They recommended that warrants be sought for Reed’s arrest for five offenses,” the release says.

The Island Packet and Beaufort Gazette first reported allegations of assault from three former employees of Reed’s on Aug. 28. Each of the women had filed police reports in July. An investigation into the allegations was still ongoing at the time the story was published.

Reed said he was unaware of the reports when contacted by a reporter in August. He also said via text that the reports were made up by the women to help his former business partner. The former partner has rebutted Reed’s claims.

The Island Packet and Beaufort Gazette does not normally name sexual assault victims. Three of the women who filed reports have agreed to share their names and stories.

Chiara Benitez, 18, was the first woman to file a police report with assault allegations against Reed on July 20. The report stems from a July 14 incident when she gave Reed a ride home from the restaurant, Benitez says.

“He tries to push against me,” Benitez said about the July night. “I am telling him to stop touching me. I am getting louder with him. I am getting louder, and he is not listening. He pulls up my shirt all the way.....the whole time I am telling him to stop.”

After bringing his mouth to her breasts, Benitez says she was able to push Reed away.

Two other employees decided to file reports a day later after hearing about Benitez’s claim.

Erin Wetherington, 32, says she was assaulted by Reed in March.

Reed exposed himselt to Reed while she was closing down the bar one night, says a written statement Wetherington said she provided to police. He told her he wouldn’t leave until she performed a sex act, the statement says. She says in the statement that she told Reed “no” multiple times before he eventually forced himself into her mouth.

She ran to the kitchen where Reed grabbed her and started groping her, the statement says.

“He shoved me on to the sink,” Wetherington said. “He was trying to put his hand down my pants. I shoved him backwards. Luckily he was drunk, and he fell back far enough that I was able to run out the door.”

Kristen Fisk, 30, says her incidents took place between February and April. In her report, she says Reed groped her on numerous occasions and made sexual comments that made her uncomfortable.

Reed led a public protest on Aug. 17 against Gene Brancho, who formerly owned Eat Sleep Play Beaufort. The marchers claimed Brancho used unfair business practices and behaved in a way that made them uncomfortable.

Reed said his reason for being involved in the protest was to support women who otherwise felt unsafe.

“I’ll be the guy,” Reed told the gathering before the protest. “Let him come to me, and I will push your voices forward. And if he wants to bully someone, it will be me. I have made it very public. I have made sure everybody knows that I am the one behind you guys trying to help organize it. If he has a problem, it is going to be because I pushed him.”