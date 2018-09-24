A Sun City resident noticed something missing from his boat. He wasn’t the only one, police say

At least four batteries were stolen from boats and a camper that were in a Sun City-Hilton Head parking lot last week, according to a Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office report.

The thefts occurred sometime between last Tuesday and 9 a.m. Friday in Sun City’s recreational vehicle overflow parking lot, the report said.

One boat owner called police Friday to report his boat’s battery cover being broken off and the battery itself as missing, the report said.

After speaking with the first boat owner, deputies examined other boats in the parking lot and found another boat and a camper missing batteries, the report said.

The camper was missing its battery, and the second boat was missing both of its batteries, the report said.

Nothing else was reported as missing from the vehicles, the report said.

The estimated total cost of the four batteries and damage is $920, the report said.