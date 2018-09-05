Police are investigating woman’s death in Sun City home, officials say

The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of a woman that occurred in Sun City home Wednesday morning, according to a Sheriff’s Office news release.

The Sheriff’s Office and Beaufort County Coroner’s Office responded to a report of a dead woman in a home on Apple Lane, the report said.

Officials from both offices were still at the home as of 11:20 a.m. Wednesday investigating the death and interviewing witnesses, the release said.

The cause and manner of death is not apparent at the time of the release, but a forensic autopsy will be performed at the Medical University of South Carolina in Charleston, the release said.

SIGN UP

Be the first to know. No one covers what is happening in our community better than we do. And with a digital subscription, you'll never miss a local story. SIGN ME UP!

There will be an increased law enforcement presence throughout the next few hours in the Apple Lane area, but there is no threat to public safety, the release said.

This story is developing. Check back for more updates.