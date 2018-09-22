“Someone took a light from me”; Bluffton restaurant worker’s family calls for justice

D’Andra Green hugged a framed photo of her son, Sean Aiken, on Saturday. She stood a few feet away from where his body was found in a ditch in Seabrook on July 18.

Aiken’s death was felt across Beaufort County — south and north of the Broad River. He grew up in the tight-knit community of Seabrook where everyone is family regardless of if they are blood. He also worked at Which Wich in Bluffton, where he often quickly bonded with customers.

SHARE COPY LINK Sean Aiken was found shot to death in Seabrook on July 18, 2018. The community and his co-workers remember him as a "beautiful person" who brightened everyone's day and constantly made everyone laugh. Here's how they paid tribute to him.

SIGN UP

Be the first to know. No one covers what is happening in our community better than we do. And with a digital subscription, you'll never miss a local story. SIGN ME UP!

No one has been arrested for the death of Aiken, 28, of Seabrook. Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office Capt. Bob Bromage said Saturday the investigation remains actively open.

The words “Justice for Sean” were printed across the photo Green held. Her body arching over as she cried and wailed for her son.

D’Andra Green holds a picture of her son Sean Aiken near the ditch where his body was found.

“I have been living like he is still here,” Green said Saturday. “I just think maybe he is at work. I have got to get to the point where I know Sean is gone. I need this to start healing.”

Green organized a rally Saturday to remember her son, call for his justice and speak against violence. Nearly 40 to 50 people flowed through the event by mid-morning. Most wore a t-shirt of Sean in memory of him.

.“I don’t want vigilante justice,” Green said. “I need people to see violence brings more violence. Justice is the people who harmed him being arrested.”

Green admits her past has not always been the straight and narrow. She said many people likely expected her to turn to violence in the wake of her son’s death.

“I don’t want that for Sean’s memory,” Green said. “I know he wouldn’t have wanted that.”

Friends and family hummed and sung hymns as others spoke during the rally.

Family and friends pray at the start of a rally against violence in memory of Sean Aiken. Teresa Moss

“Anybody with any information in regards to this matter, please don’t be afraid to step up and come forward,” Sharde Williams, a lifelong friend of Sean’s said during the rally. “Sean was a beautiful classmate, better family member and a loving best friend. I ask that someone come forward and open your mouth.”

Often in the community, people are taught to avoid talking about crimes, Green said. She said people need to talk to help find who killed her son.

“I know snitches get stitches and get in ditches but my son was found in a ditch and he wasn’t a snitch.,” Green said. “My son deserve justice. All those children out there who lost their lives and are still siting in cold case boxes, they deserve justice.”

Balloons sit in the ditch where Sean Aiken’s body was found. Teresa Moss

Beaufort County has seen a series of shootings in recent months. Many have not seen an arrest.

On Sept. 13, Abraham Gadson, 29, of Bluffton was shot to death in a Wendy’s on SC-170. Bluffton police offered a reward for any information in that case last week. No arrest has been made.

There also have not been any arrests in two shootings that took place on Sept. 16. A Bluffton shooting on that night injured a woman and a Hilton Head shooting two males. Police have said there are leads in both cases.

Aiken grew up in Seabrook, graduated from Battery Creek in 2008 and was proud to come out to his family and friends as gay while still a teen. He was known as being confident and fun-loving.

Green expressed hope that the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office would find her son’s murderer. She did, however, mention her disappointment at not seeing a representative of the Sheriff’s Office at the Rally. She said she left a voicemail inviting a detective on the case to the rally a couple weeks ago.





Cynthia Sanders, pastor of Women and Men in Christ Outreach Deliverance Ministry, said the rally was one of the first she has attended in the community. She said she plans to do more in the future.

“This is a trend setting event,” Sanders said. “We are setting this up for someone else. We can not let this stop. After today we have to continue doing this.”

Green agreed that she hopes it starts a movement in the community.

“I am getting two to three hours asleep, this isn’t getting easier,” Green said about mourning her son’s death. “But I am choosing to do something positive. This can’t be just about my son. It has to keep going.”

Anyone with information in this case is encouraged to contact Cpl. Jennifer Snider at 843 255-3421 or 1-888-274-6372 to remain anonymous and for possible reward.