Police say he stole 25 shirts from a Bluffton store. Can you help identify him?

Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office deputies are asking for help to identify a man who shoplifted about $1,250 worth of merchandise from a Bluffton store, according to a Sheriff’s Office release.

The man allegedly stole 25 shifts from the Polo Ralph Lauren store at the Tanger Outlets on Fording Island Road, the release said. The release did not say when the incident occurred.

Anyone with information can call Officer Laudato at 843-255-3308 or the Sheriff’s Office Dispatch at 843-524-2777 referencing case 18S232594.

