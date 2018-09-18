Ga. man spoke of chickens, birds on a Hilton Head beach. Then his Speedo came down, police say

An Atlanta man was charged with indecent exposure Friday after pulling down his green Speedo shorts in front of families on a Hilton Head Island beach, according to a Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office report.

The incident occurred around 3:45 p.m. at Folly Field Beach Park, the report said.

A woman called the Sheriff’s Office to say a man was exposing himself to her, her husband, and another person as their children played in the sand nearby, the report said. The husband told deputies the suspect spoke with him for a couple minutes before going into the water, the report says.

About 20 minutes later, the suspect got out of the water, grabbed his shorts and pulled them down, the report says.

A bystander told deputies the suspect had been acting strange, “talking about birds and chickens eating each other and made other remarks that didn’t make sense,” the report said.

The man was booked into the Beaufort County Detention Center 6 p.m. Friday and was released at 11 a.m. Sunday, according to the jail log.