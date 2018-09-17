Port Royal man threatens to kill Beaufort Co. sheriff, leaves 17 voicemails for captain, report says

A Port Royal man was arrested Thursday after threatening to kill Sheriff P.J. Tanner multiple times and leaving more than a dozen harassing voicemails over two days to a Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office captain’s direct telephone line, a Sheriff’s Office report says.
The suspect was booked into the Beaufort County Detention Center Thursday morning on three charges of unlawful communication and a contempt of circuit court charge, according to the jail log. Those charges are misdemeanors.
The suspect was still detained as of Monday afternoon.
The captain received an initial call from the suspect Tuesday.
She wrote in the report that the voicemail was “non threatening” but he “made a personal reference to my family and relayed personal information about myself that is not publicly available.”
The number of calls increased and the content of the voicemails turned harassing, according to the report.
The man left 17 voicemails for the captain — ranging in length from 55 seconds to five minutes — between 11:30 a.m. Wednesday and 7:15 a.m. Thursday, the report said.
Among the things the suspect said in the voicemails, according to the police report, includes:
▪ ”Make sure P.J. Tanner understands something, he is not to mess with (me), period, you follow me?”
▪ ”Tell Tanner if he wants to get his a-- blown apart we’ll pick the pieces up there with an AK-47. We’ll have a real standoff.”
▪ ”I got a boy in here with an AK-47 ... I’ll have that boy maybe spray you with an AK-47. ... You tell them they are f------ dead, period.”
▪ References to where both the captain and Tanner live were also made.
The suspect also threatened the life of a Town of Bluffton official, who the captain notified of the threats, according to the report.
In the voicemails, the suspect made references to Tiger Woods, Mike Tyson, prisons in Columbia, towing companies, pawn shops, bus stations, homeless people, crack cocaine, among others.
“It was clear during this message that he was highly intoxicated,” the captain wrote in the report.
On Thursday, the captain requested a sergeant contact the suspect at his residence. Before the sergeant arrived, the captain received three phone calls from the suspect, all of which she answered.
During the first call, she warned him he would be charged with unlawful communications if he continued to call, the report said. He called again using profanity and she told him “that an arrest was imminent,” the report said.
He told the captain he’d be outside when the deputies arrived but first “he was going to go upstairs and find the guy with the AK-47 and he was going to take care of everyone,” the report said.
Deputies arrived on the scene and found the suspect was waiting outside. He was immediately taken into custody, the report said.
On the way to the jail, the suspect continued to talk about things he mentioned in the voicemails including guns, being Tased, and “having Tanner cremated,” a supplemental report said.
The suspect “was highly intoxicated and according to him, he had been drinking Crown Royal,” the officer wrote in the report.
The jail personnel was advised of the suspect’s “need for a mental assessment,” the report said.
“While I am a law enforcement officer and calls for help should not be denied or considered a nuisance, (the suspect) did not convey a need for assistance, was threatening, using profane language, and the calls were unnecessary,” the captain wrote in the report.
According to the Beaufort County jail log, this was the fourth time since Aug. 14 that the suspect had been arrested.
Editor’s note: The Island Packet and The Beaufort Gazette do not name those charged with misdemeanor offenses unless the suspect holds a position of trust or authority in the community. The newspaper also do not typically name victims of harassment.
