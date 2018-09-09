20-year-old man killed in Beaufort shooting, says police

A 20-year-old man was died after a Beaufort shooting at Spanish Trace Apartments on Saturday, according to a Beaufort Police Department news release.
Stephon Chaplin, of St. Helena, died shortly after being transported to Beaufort Memorial Hospital by emergency medical services with one gunshot wound, the release says.
Police responded to a report of a gunshot victim in building H of the apartment complex at about 7:53 p.m. Saturday.
An investigation showed the shooting happened in the breezeway of the building. The shooter fled the scene prior to police arrival.
Multiple witnesses identified 24-year-old Jibri McNair of Port Royal as the shooter, the release says. An arrest warrant with nationwide extradition has been issued for McNair.
McNair remains at large. He is described as being 6’04” and 155 pounds.
“McNair should be considered armed and dangerous and, if sighted, should not be approached,” the release says.
Anyone seeing McNair should call 911.
The investigation remains ongoing. Anyone with information should contact Investigator Charles Raley at 843-322-7914 or the Anonymous Tip line at 843-322-7938.
