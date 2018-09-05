Bluffton’s new police chief has a message for you. Here’s where he’ll deliver it

Bluffton’s new police chief will make his first public appearance since being sworn-in last week.

The news conference where Chief Chris Chapmond will “introduce himself and provide a message to the community,” is at 11 a.m. Thursday at the Bluffton Police Department on Progressive Street, according to a Bluffton police news release.

Chapmond’s first day on the job was August 28.

Before coming to Bluffton, Chapmond served as the assistant chief in Hot Springs, Arkansas, since 2016. He had been with the department in different capacities since 1996.

SIGN UP