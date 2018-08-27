From Hot Springs to the Lowcountry: Bluffton’s newest police chief is sworn in Monday

Bluffton Police Department’s newest chief is being sworn-in Monday and will spend his first full day on the job Tuesday, according to town manager Marc Orlando.

Christopher Chapmond, 47, was hired by Orlando on July 23.

Before coming to Bluffton, Chapmond served as the assistant police chief in Hot Springs, Arkansas, since 2016. There, he managed a staff of 145.

He had been with the Hot Springs department since 1996 and had served in all of its divisions prior to becoming assistant chief.

Chapmond served in the U.S. Marines Corp from 1987 to 1990, and remained in the Marine Corps Reserves until 1997.

He has a bachelor’s degree in police administration from Columbia Southern University and graduated from Northwestern University’s School of Public Safety Command Staff School.

He is a part-time instructor with the University of Arkansas Criminal Justice Institute, a firearms instructor, a professional law enforcement instructor, and a Civilian Response to Active Shooter Events instructor.

Chapmond volunteers on the executive board of the Arkansas Association of Chiefs of Police as the Southwest regional vice president, is a member of the Hot Springs National Park Rotary, and coaches and mentors young men in various organizations.

During a public forum in the final round of interviews where the two finalists for the chief position answered questions from residents, Chapmond said he sees a great deal of potential in the department and wants to lead an agency on the cusp of greatness.

“This is the next step in my professional path, and I want to be a part of an agency that’s going to grow and experience greatness and do the things that others around them are looking to do,” Chapmond said.

Scott Chandler served as the interim police chief for the department leading up to Chapmond’s start date.

This story will be updated.