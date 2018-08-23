Have you seen this Bluffton man? Family is worried for his safety, police say.

The family of an 81-year-old Bluffton man is worried after he didn’t return home to his Rose Hill Plantation home Thursday, a Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office news release states.
James Quigley was last seen at Palmetto State Back in Bluffton late Thursday morning.
“Mr. Quigley’s family members are worried for his safety as he has recently displayed symptoms of a memory disorder,” the release states.
He is described as Caucasian with gray hair and glasses. He is 6’02”, 175 pounds and could be wearing dark colored pants and a light colored shirt.
He is believed to be driving a champagne colored 2015 Chevrolet Cruze with South Carolina license plate DMF 631.
A 75-year-old man was missing for for more than 24-hours on Hilton Head Island in June. He was found dehydrated and suffering from exposure in a thick, wooded area of Hilton Head Plantation.
