6-year-old boy shot in Beaufort; his father has been charged

A six-year-old boy was shot in the leg and hospitalized and his father was charged late Sunday, according to a Beaufort Police Department report.

Randall Levontay Smalls, 30, of Beaufort, was charged with unlawful conduct toward a child and possession of a firearm by a person unlawfully in connection with the wounding of the child outside a Beaufort hotel.

Beaufort Police Department officers were at Beaufort Memorial Hospital at about 9:09 p.m. on an unrelated incident when dispatch told them Smalls was driving his son to the hospital, a department press release says. A police report says the child’s femur bone was shattered by the gunshot.

The child was later transported to Medical University of South Carolina in Charleston in stable condition, the police report states. The press release says the department did not know the current condition of the child.

“The initial investigation revealed that while Smalls was manipulating his firearm inside his vehicle, it accidentally went off, striking the child in his leg,” the press release says. The vehicle was parked outside the Best Inn at 2448 Boundary Street.

The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office assisted with the investigation with a K9 unit, a report from the office states, searching an area on Old Salem Road.





“The suspected stated that he threw the weapon into the woods,” the Sheriff Office report states. That search was later called off by the Beaufort Police Department because the suspect “changed his story ... and advised the weapon was not in the woods.”

Smalls is being held at Beaufort County Detention Center on a $125,000 bond for unlawful conduct towards a child charge and a $25,000 bond on the firearm by a person unlawfully.

This story will be updated.