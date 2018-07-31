A 21-year-old man was shot to death two years ago in Beaufort Co. Sheriff’s Office asks for help

Marquise Tyquan Singleton, 21, of St. Helena was found unresponsive in the driver seat of his vehicle on Sam Doyle Drive on July 31, 2016.
A passing motorist found Singleton and began CPR until EMS arrived and took him to Beaufort Memorial Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead from his injuries.
A cold case alert from the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office says Singleton seemed to have few known enemies making motive unclear in the case.
No witnesses have been identified nor suspects developed, the alert says.
Evidence was recovered from the road, leading investigators to believe the shooting happened a short distance from Singleton’s vehicle.
Singleton’s case is considered cold by the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office. Cases are determined to be “cold” when investigators have exhausted all credible leads.
The office makes cold case information available to the public in hopes that someone might come forward with information that may not have yet been uncovered.
“No matter how insignificant it may seem, any information offered in reference to a cold case could prove to be the missing link needed to solve the case,” the alert states.
If you have any information regarding this unsolved cold case, you may contact Capt. Bob Bromage at 843 255-3402, 843 816-8013 or robertb@bcgov.net. To make an anonymous tip and for a possible reward call Crimestoppers at 1-888-274-6372.
A reward of up to $2,500 is offered for information leading to an arrest in any Beaufort County Cold Case.
