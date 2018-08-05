Suspect in Hilton head Walmart robbery arrested; Another still wanted, police say

The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office arrested Destiny Dunham, of Savannah, on Thursday in connection to a July strong arm robbery at the Hilton Head Island Walmart.
Marquis O’Neal, of Savannah, is still wanted for the crime that happened on July 2.
O’Neal allegedly pushed down a victim and stole their cash in the Walmart parking lot, Capt. Bob Bromage said Sunday. Dunham waited in a nearby car for O’Neal.
Dunham remains in Beaufort County Detention Center on a 50,000 bond.
Anyone with information on O’Neal can contact Investigator Seifert at (843) 255-3414, the Sheriff’s Office Emergency Dispatch at (843) 524-2777, or Crimestoppers at 1-888-CrimeSC.
