Sheriff's Office searching for two suspects in Hilton Head Walmart robbery

Deputies are trying to locate two people who were allegedly involved in a strong arm robbery Monday at the Hilton Head Island Walmart, a Beaufort County Sheriff's Office news release said.
Marquis O'Neal and Destiny Dunham, both of Savannah, worked together on the robbery, the release said. O'Neal walked up to the victim in the parking lot and stole cash from her while Dunham sat in a car nearby, the release said.
Anyone with information can contact Investigator Seifert at 843-255-3414, the Sheriff's Office Emergency Dispatch at 843-524-2777, or Crimestoppers at 1-888-CrimeSC.
