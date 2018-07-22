Masked man kicks in Beaufort County door, demands money, shoots homeowner, police say

A Burton man was shot after a masked man kicked in his door and demanded money at about 5 a.m. Sunday, a Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office alert states.
EMS transported the man to Beaufort Memorial Hospital with a single gunshot wound to his torso. He was stabilized and then transported to Medical University of South Carolina.
Deputies interviewed the man while he was being treated by EMS, the alert states. He told police he was asleep when a masked man entered his home.
The residence, on Old Jericho Road, was processed for forensic evidence.
A Lady’s Island couple told police that four gunmen woke them in the early morning hours and held them at gunpoint earlier this month.
Anyone with information about the home invasion should call Staff Sgt. Brandon Disbrow at 843-255-3407 or Crimestoppers at 1-888-CrimeSC to remain anonymous or for a possible reward.
