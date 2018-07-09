Beaufort Co. couple held at gunpoint after waking up to masked men in home

A Lady's Island couple say four gunmen entered the residence they were sleeping in early Saturday Morning. The men punched and kicked the man and briefly kidnapped the woman before leaving with a truck and several personal items, according to a Beaufort County Sheriff's Office report.
The man told police he woke up to a strange sound early Saturday morning. Soon after, a man in a mask stepped into his girlfriend's bedroom. The masked man punched and kicked the victim to the ground.
A second masked man entered the bedroom, the man told police. He said both men pulled out guns — possibly 9MM — and pointed them at him.
The men demanded his wallet, money and truck keys, the report states. The men said they "wouldn't shoot him" if he followed their instructions.
After handing the items over he was told, "Get in the closet, you piece of ----."
The men added that they would "F------ kill him," if he stepped out of the closet.
His girlfriend told police she was asked to give the men any guns she owned. She told the men she didn't have any guns.
One of the men pointed a gun at her and told her to get in a Jeep parked at the end of her driveway.
She entered the vehicle and was told to keep her hands on the headrest, the report states. The men pulled over and left her on Sunset Blvd.
Both victims said the woman's ex-husband was mentioned by the masked men.
Video surveillance of the property showed two men trying to force entry about five minutes before the couple arrived home before the incident. The two men leave the camera's view before the couple pull up.
The video shows four men entering the home through the back door later in the night.
The man's truck was stolen with about $5,000 in cash in it and a .22 caliber revolver.
Police retrieved the truck after receiving a tip on Sunday.
The truck was processed for forensic evidence including fingerprints and DNA.
Anyone with information regarding the home invasion can contact the sheriff's office at (843) 524-2777 or Crimestoppers at 1-888-CrimeSC to remain anonymous.
