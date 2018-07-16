Emily White
Emily White Beaufort County Sheriff's Office
Emily White Beaufort County Sheriff's Office

Crime & Public Safety

Update: Hilton Head teen missing since Thursday is back home, reports say

By Lisa Wilson

lwilson@islandpacket.com

July 16, 2018 07:03 AM

The Hilton Head 17-year-old who had been reported missing since last Thursday has returned home, according to a post Monday morning on a Facebook page called “Find Emily White.”

“ATTENTION- Emily returned home at 2:45 last night! Our family is so grateful for all who helped us through this painful process ! We are exhausted, but so grateful that she returned!” said the post just after 5 a.m. Monday.

An earlier post signed by White’s parents, Claire and Jeremy White, and published on the same Facebook page offered a $5,000 reward for information that led to the teen being found.

A post on Claire White’s personal Facebook page just after 6 a.m. Monday stated simply, “Emily is HOME!”

Capt. Bob Bromage of the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that the teen had returned home. A news release from the law enforcement agency said no criminal activity was reported in the teen’s disappearance.



Emily White had last been seen at her Windmill Harbour home around 9 p.m. Thursday, according to the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office.

It was unclear whether the reward played a role in Emily White’s return home.

Read More



Read More

AMBER, Blue and Silver Alerts are used by local law enforcement to notify the public that someone has gone missing. Here’s what you need to know about what each color code means.

By

  Comments  