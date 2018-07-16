Update: Hilton Head teen missing since Thursday is back home, reports say

The Hilton Head 17-year-old who had been reported missing since last Thursday has returned home, according to a post Monday morning on a Facebook page called “Find Emily White.”

“ATTENTION- Emily returned home at 2:45 last night! Our family is so grateful for all who helped us through this painful process ! We are exhausted, but so grateful that she returned!” said the post just after 5 a.m. Monday.

An earlier post signed by White’s parents, Claire and Jeremy White, and published on the same Facebook page offered a $5,000 reward for information that led to the teen being found.

A post on Claire White’s personal Facebook page just after 6 a.m. Monday stated simply, “Emily is HOME!”

Capt. Bob Bromage of the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that the teen had returned home. A news release from the law enforcement agency said no criminal activity was reported in the teen’s disappearance.

Emily White had last been seen at her Windmill Harbour home around 9 p.m. Thursday, according to the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office.

It was unclear whether the reward played a role in Emily White’s return home.



