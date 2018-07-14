Missing Hilton Head teen’s family ‘concerned for her safety.’ Have you seen her?

A Hilton Head Island 17-year-old who was last seen Thursday night in her pajamas remained missing as of Saturday morning, according to the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office.
Emily White was last seen at her Windmill Harbour home around 9 p.m. Thursday, according to a Sheriff’s Office news release.
“We are looking for her and concerned for her safety,” Capt. Bob Bromage of the sheriff’s office said Saturday morning. “Her family is concerned for her safety.
White is known to wear a gold necklace with an oval-shaped opal and bracelets. She also has a tattoo reading “Be Still” on one of her hips and multiple ear piercings.
Anyone with information about her location is encouraged to contact Beaufort County Dispatch at 843-524-2777. Those who wish to remain anonymous may submit tips to Crime Stoppers by calling 1-888-CrimeSC.
