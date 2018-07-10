Got an opinion on Bluffton's next police chief? Here's where and when to express it

The two finalists for Bluffton's next police chief will answer questions from and mingling with residents at a public forum from 3 to 4 p.m. on July 18 at the Rotary Community Center.
Herbert Blake and Christopher Chapmond were announced as the final two candidates Friday.
Blake is currently the police chief in Henderson, N.C.
Chapmond is the assistant police chief in Hot Springs, Ark.
The men were chosen by town manager Marc Orlando, who received feedback from the town council and a five-person citizen panel during the last round of interviews, which included five candidates.
The forum agenda includes introductions, questions from a moderator, questions from the public, and a meet and greet.
The candidates will also tour Bluffton and meet with town department heads before a final interview with Orlando, he previously said.
Orlando, who is in charge of finding and hiring the next chief, plans to make an offer to the finalist by July 23.
