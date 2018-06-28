A home caught fire Thursday in Beaufort County, Police are investigating as suspicious

Burton Fire District responded to a house fire in Seabrook that they say seems suspicious.
The department responded about 8 a.m. to the home — fully engulfed in flames — on Detour Road, according to a fire district press release.
It took about an hour for the fire to be extinguished.
The release states MCAS Beaufort Fire & Rescue dispatched a water tanker to assist because of limited hydrant availability in the area.
The home was unoccupied but furniture was found inside, the release says.
The Beaufort County Fire Investigation Team investigated and deemed the fire suspicious, the release says. The investigation has been turned over to the Beaufort County Sheriff's Office.
