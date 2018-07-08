Truck stolen during Beaufort Co. home invasion found; Sheriff's Office seeks suspects

A truck stolen during a home invasion on Lady's Island Saturday has been located, according to a Beaufort County Sheriff's Office alert sent Sunday.
Police continue to look for a group of suspects who entered the home on Hilda Ave. Residents at the home said multiple people entered the home and demanded property and cash.
The suspects left the scene in the victims' 2014 GMC pickup truck., according to the report.
A local resident called authorities, alerting them to a truck of a similar description parked on Dolly Lane on Lady's Island. Detectives determined it was the same truck.
The truck has been processed for forensic evidence including fingerprints and DNA.
Anyone with information regarding the home invasion can contact the sheriff's office at 843 524-2777 or Crimestoppers at 1-888-CrimeSC to remain anonymous.
