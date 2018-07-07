Deputies investigate Lady's Island home invasion that resulted in a stolen vehicle

Beaufort County Sheriff's Office deputies are at the scene of a Lady's Island home invasion that resulted in a stolen vehicle with Alabama license plates.
The home invasion was reported at 12 Hilda Avenue after multiple subjects entered the victim's residence and demanded personal property and cash, according to a Sheriff's Office news release sent around 8:45 a.m. Saturday.
The subjects ultimately stole a black 2014 GMC Duramax pick up truck with the Alabama license plate 65AS312 and other items. No injuries have been reported.
Residents in the area are asked to be on the lookout for the vehicle.
Anyone with information on the vehicle or break in are encouraged to contact the Sheriff's Office at 843-524-2777.
