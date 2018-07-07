Victim in stable condition after Hilton Head stabbing, authorities say

The male victim who was stabbed at a Hilton Head gas station Friday is in stable condition, according to the Beaufort County Sheriff's Office.
The victim was stabbed just after 1 p.m. at the Kangaroo Express gas station at 2 Lagoon Road, according to a Sheriff's Office news release.
Kenyon Sanders, 34, of Estill, was named as the suspect and was later arrested when he was spotted by Coastal Security at Coligny Plaza, who called deputies. Sanders allegedly stabbed the victim and took his wallet inside the gas station after the two got into a fight, the release said. He then left on a bicycle.
The victim was taken to Hilton Head Regional Medical Center before being flown to Memorial University Medical Center in Savannah.
Capt. Bob Bromage of the Sheriff's Office declined to say Saturday how many times the victim had been stabbed and where.
Sanders has been charged with attempted murder, possession of a weapon in the commission of a violent crime and petit larceny. He remained in custody at the Beaufort County Detention Center as of Saturday morning.
