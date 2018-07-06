He was stabbed inside a Hilton Head store. Then his assailant rode away on a bicycle

A stabbing victim who was wounded inside a Hilton Head Island convenience store just after 1 p.m. Friday has been rushed to Hilton Regional Medical Center, according to a Beaufort County Sheriff's Office news release
The incident happened at the Kangaroo Express gas station at 2 Lagoon Road . Two men were fighting in the store when one stabbed the other before pedaling away on his beach cruiser model bicycle, the release said.
The suspect is a black man with a slender build and shoulder-length dreadlock hair wearing knee-length athletic shorts and no shirt.
Deputies are at the gas station investigating the incident and there is increased police presence in the Lagoon Road, Pope Avenue, and Coligny Plaza areas.
Anyone with information about the suspect should call 911.
