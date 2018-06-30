Charleston woman seriously injured in I-95 crash that tied up traffic for hours

A Charleston woman was seriously injured Friday morning in a crash just over the Georgia border on southbound I-95 that tied up traffic for hours.
The crash happened around 10 a.m. near mile marker 105 and Savannah-Hilton Head International Airport. It involved two vehicles, according to a Savannah Police Traffic Investigation Unit news release.
According to a preliminary investigation, Jerry Holder, 66, of Asheboro, North Carolina, was in a GMC Denali traveling in the center lane when the vehicle drifted into the right lane and struck a Ford F-150.
The impact resulted in both vehicles crashing into the median, the release said.
The Ford was driven by 59-year-old Susan Watson and landed on its side against a tree.
Watson was one of two occupants in the Ford and was treated for serious injuries.
A child, who was one of seven occupants in the Denali, was taken to Memorial Medical Center in Savannah for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.
All southbound lanes were blocked for more than an hour after the crash, according to the Georgia Department of Transportation.
All lanes appeared to be clear as of 5:30 p.m.
