Savannah Police Traffic Investigation Unit
Savannah Police Traffic Investigation Unit

Crime & Public Safety

Charleston woman seriously injured in I-95 crash that tied up traffic for hours

By Caitlin Turner

cturner@islandpacket.com

June 30, 2018 08:30 AM

A Charleston woman was seriously injured Friday morning in a crash just over the Georgia border on southbound I-95 that tied up traffic for hours.

The crash happened around 10 a.m. near mile marker 105 and Savannah-Hilton Head International Airport. It involved two vehicles, according to a Savannah Police Traffic Investigation Unit news release.

According to a preliminary investigation, Jerry Holder, 66, of Asheboro, North Carolina, was in a GMC Denali traveling in the center lane when the vehicle drifted into the right lane and struck a Ford F-150.

The impact resulted in both vehicles crashing into the median, the release said.

The Ford was driven by 59-year-old Susan Watson and landed on its side against a tree.

Watson was one of two occupants in the Ford and was treated for serious injuries.

A child, who was one of seven occupants in the Denali, was taken to Memorial Medical Center in Savannah for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

All southbound lanes were blocked for more than an hour after the crash, according to the Georgia Department of Transportation.

All lanes appeared to be clear as of 5:30 p.m.

  Comments  