'Major' accident on I-95 backs up traffic for miles around Savannah airport

A "major" accident with injuries involving multiple vehicles has blocked southbound lanes of I-95 in the area around the Savannah-Hilton Head International Airport just before 1:30 p.m. Friday, according to the Georgia Department of Transportation.
All southbound lanes were blocked for more than an hour after the 11:30 a.m. accident at Exit 104/Airways Avenue, reported GDOT.
The left lane remained blocked around 1 p.m.
Users of the Waze traffic app standstill traffic on the highway through Port Wentworth and Pooler.
GDOT said two people with injuries were transported to a local hospital.
Officials urged drivers to avoid the area.
This story will be updated.
