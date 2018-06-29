Traffic

'Major' accident on I-95 backs up traffic for miles around Savannah airport

By Lisa Wilson

lwilson@islandpacket.com

June 29, 2018 01:34 PM

A "major" accident with injuries involving multiple vehicles has blocked southbound lanes of I-95 in the area around the Savannah-Hilton Head International Airport just before 1:30 p.m. Friday, according to the Georgia Department of Transportation.

All southbound lanes were blocked for more than an hour after the 11:30 a.m. accident at Exit 104/Airways Avenue, reported GDOT.

The left lane remained blocked around 1 p.m.

Users of the Waze traffic app standstill traffic on the highway through Port Wentworth and Pooler.

GDOT said two people with injuries were transported to a local hospital.

Officials urged drivers to avoid the area.

This story will be updated.

Irrespective of the $70 million U.S. 17 widening project — which includes a new Back River Bridge — SC DOT officials this week made the decision that there's enough traffic at Highway 17 and SC 315 to warrant the addition of a stoplight at the bus

By



  Comments  