Town Council to meet Thursday with Bluffton police chief candidates

The five or six candidates left in the running to be the next Bluffton police chief will meet with Town Council members in a special executive session at 9 a.m. Thursday at the town's temporary offices at 98 Fording Island Road.
The session is a chance for the council to learn more about and interact with the candidates so they can give feedback to town manager Marc Orlando, according to deputy town manager Scott Marshall.
Orlando has lead the recruiting and hiring process.
The candidates will also meet with a 5-person citizen panel appointed by Orlando before the list is narrowed to three finalists by July 6. The top candidate will be offered the job by July 23, Orlando has said.
Currently, Lt. Donald "Scott" Chandler is acting as interim police chief for the department.
