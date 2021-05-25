Here are nearly a dozen events in and around Beaufort County over Memorial Day weekend

Last year’s Memorial Day’s events were derailed by the coronavirus pandemic, but this year’s holiday weekend is shaping up to be a busy one.

Memorial Day, on May 31 this year, is a federal holiday meant to honor those who died while serving in the U.S. military, but the holiday weekend also marks the traditional start of the summer season.

Last year, 62,524 cars still traveled over the Hilton Head bridges in both directions on the Friday of Memorial Day weekend. In 2019, that number was nearly 10,000 higher.

Data from the South Carolina Department of Transportation show traffic numbers have generally been increasing over the course of the last month. On Friday 68,593 cars crossed the Hilton Head bridges.

Here are some of the special events scheduled in Beaufort County and the surrounding area over the holiday weekend. If you know of one we missed, please email newsroom@islandpacket.com with the details.

Hilton Head

Memorial Day Remembrance

The Military Veterans Coalition of Hilton Head’s annual Memorial Day Remembrance ceremony will begin at 9:30 a.m. Monday, May 31, at the Veterans Memorial Park at Shelter Cove (39 Shelter Cove Lane, Hilton Head). Guest speaker will be Marine Col. Ricardo T. Player, commanding officer of the Headquarters and Service Battalion on Parris Island. Navy Capt. Terry Gordan will deliver the invocation and benediction.

Hilton Head Island Art Festival

The two-day Hilton Head Island Art Festival is from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, May 29, and Sunday, May 30, at Shelter Cove Harbour and Marina. The outdoor festival will feature a selection of art including pottery, glass, woodwork, jewelry, photography and more. Admission is free. For information, go to hiltonheadartfestival.com.

Freedom 5K Run and Walk

Palmetto Running Company hosts the Hilton Head Freedom 5K Run and Walk starting at 8 a.m. Monday, May 31, at Port Royal Plantation on Hilton Head. Participants are asked to dress in red, white and blue. A portion of the race proceeds and all donations go to the Lowcountry Foundation for Wounded Military Heroes. Registration is $30 for adults with a discount for military families and children 12 and under. Packet pickup is 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday, May 30, at Palmetto Running Company in Shelter Cove Towne Center (28 Shelter Cove Lane, Hilton Head) or the morning of the race. The first 300 runners will receive a T-shirt and a special dog tag. Register via palmettorunningcompany.com or at Sunday’s packet pickup. No race day registration.

Bluffton

Memorial Day Observance Ceremony

The Town of Bluffton and Bluffton American Legion Post 205 will host a Memorial Day Observance Ceremony at 11:30 a.m. Monday, May 31, at the Veterans’ Memorial at Buckwalter Place (2 Venture Drive, Bluffton). The program includes a guest speaker. Attendees are welcome to bring their own chairs. Water will be available.

Beaufort

Beaufort Water Festival Regatta

The Beaufort Water Festival Regatta starts at 11 a.m. Sunday, May 30, and Monday, May 31, from the Beaufort Yacht and Sailing Club (30 Yacht Club Drive, Beaufort). The regatta is open to catboats and keelboats that will sail a course down river and one-design dinghies that will sail in a Portsmouth handicap class in front of the club. Entry fees are $35 per adult boat and $20 per junior boat. Pre-register online at www.byscnet.com/Sailing or enter the day of the regatta. Sunday’s warning signal is at 1 p.m., and Monday’s warning signal is at noon. Watch free from Waterfront Park.

Memorial Day BYOP (Bring your own picnic)

Between 4:30 and 6:30 p.m. Monday, May 31, the Beaufort Yacht and Sailing Club (30 Yacht Club Drive, Beaufort) will hold a free BYOP (Bring your own picnic) event that’s open to the public. Yard games and grills are available for family use, and the bar will be open. Call 843-522-8216 or go to byscnet.com for more details.

Gullah Celebration

The Gullah Celebration will be Friday through Sunday, May 28-30, at the BCBCC MultiPlex Building (711 Bladen St., Beaufort). The event features art, crafts, spoken word and other performances, live music, vendors, food and beverages. Hours are 6 to 9 p.m. Friday, 11 a.m. to midnight Saturday and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday. The Gullah Celebration Brunch on Sunday is reservation-only; call 843-986-1102 for reservations. An all-day pass is $20, or choose a day only or night only pass for $15. Go to the Black Chamber of Commerce’s website at bcbcc.org for more details.

Beaufort Sandbar Concert

The Ben Lewis Band will perform a free concert, including the new reggae-charting single “Wash It Away,” on the Beaufort Sandbar in the Beaufort River from 3 to 6 p.m. Saturday, May 29. If you don’t have a boat, transportation is available through Traveling Buoy Boat Rentals for $20. Call (843) 941-9381 for information.

Port Royal

Beaufort Water Festival 5K and 10K

The Beaufort Water Festival will hold a 5K and 10K race starting at 8 a.m. Saturday, May 29, at Live Oak Park (904 14th St., Port Royal). Registration is $20 for the 5K run or walk or $25 for the 10K run. Packet pick-up and late registration starts at 7 a.m. on race day. A free T-shirt will be given to those who preregister at https://runsignup.com/Race/SC/PortRoyal/63rdBeaufortWaterFestival5K10K.

Pooler

Flags for the Fallen Memorial

The National Museum of the Mighty Eighth Air Force (175 Bourne Ave., Pooler) is honoring and remembering the 26,000 airmen of the Eighth Air Force in World War II who never returned home with “Flags for the Fallen: 26,000 flags, One Mission” beginning Thursday, May 27, through the holiday weekend. This unique memorial includes a 48-star American flag for each of the 26,000 men lost. The museum is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday. Admission to the museum is $12 for adults and $8 for children ages 6-12; discounts are available for seniors and military. Go to mightyeighth.org or call 912-748-8888 for more information.

Savannah

“Savannah Salutes” Memorial Day Celebration

Plant Riverside District (400 W. Riverside St., Savannah) will hold a free family-friendly “Savannah Salutes” Memorial Day Celebration from Friday, May 28, through Monday, May 31, with live music, Savannah Cirque performances and a Salute to the Armed Forces fountain show at MLK Park. The event starts at 1 p.m. each day, but scheduled performances are generally 7 to 10 p.m. Food will be available for sale, and attendees are encouraged to bring picnic blankets. Go to plantriverside.com for the complete lineup.