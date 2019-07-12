Multiple concert acts will rock Beaufort this weekend. Here’s when and where to watch

How big was the sandbar concert? Drone footage shows all Check out this drone footage (courtesy of Chase O'Donnell) and concert footage (courtesy of Erin Kell Young) of Beaufort's inaugural sandbar concert that took place during the 2016 Beaufort Water Festival. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Check out this drone footage (courtesy of Chase O'Donnell) and concert footage (courtesy of Erin Kell Young) of Beaufort's inaugural sandbar concert that took place during the 2016 Beaufort Water Festival.

Amid a 10-day stretch of summertime celebration in Beaufort, this weekend might be the most eventful.

Country music fans can pull a double with performances planned on Saturday.

Country artist Tyler Farr will headline the Beaufort Water Festival’s annual concert in Henry C. Chambers Waterfront Park starting at 7 p.m. Farr’s song “Redneck Crazy” peaked at No. 2 on the Billboard country chart in 2013 and “A Guy Walks Into A Bar” made it to No. 11 two years later.

Country band Copper Chief and singer Emily Ann Roberts will perform before Farr takes the stage.

Tickets are $30 and available at www.bftwaterfestival.com and at the gate.

In an event not associated with the festival, the fourth annual Beaufort Sandbar Concert will rock the Beaufort River starting at 11 a.m.

The concert, which features performers on a floating stage, will be headlined again by Pat Cooper.

In Waterfront Park, numerous Water Festival events are scheduled throughout the weekend, including sports tournaments and a block of entertainment for children.

2019 Beaufort Water Festival weekend schedule

*Events in Henry C. Chambers Waterfront Park unless otherwise noted.

Friday

Noon-7 p.m.: Arts and crafts market

7 p.m.: Opening ceremony. Fireworks and performance by Parris Island Marine Band. Admission is free. Gates open at 6 p.m. Free shuttle service from Beaufort County Government Center.

Saturday

8 a.m.- noon: Raft Race

9 a.m.-7 p.m.: Arts and crafts market

9 a.m.: Bocce tournament, badminton tournament

10 a.m.-noon: Children’s toad fishing tournament and sponsor’s expo. Tournament free and open to children 12 and under. Bring own fishing equipment. Bait is provided.

Noon- 4 p.m.: Free shrimp boat tours

8 p.m.: Concert in the park, featuring Tyler Farr, Copper Chief and Emily Ann Roberts. Tickets are $30; gates open at 7 p.m. No strollers, coolers or outside food and drink. Children 5 and under admitted free, and a free shuttle is available from Beaufort County Government Center.

Sunday

9 a.m.-5 p.m.: Arts and crafts market

9 a.m.- 1 p.m.: River rally

11 a.m.- 3 p.m.: Children’s day. Games, activities, shows, bounce houses and prizes. Free admission.

Noon: Ski show

Noon-4 p.m.: Shrimp boat tours

6 p.m.-9 p.m.: Teen dance. Ages 13-17, ID required. Tickets are $10.

Monday

10 a.m.-7 p.m.: Arts and crafts market

8 p.m.: Motown Monday. Admission is $15, gates open at 7 p.m. Free shuttle service from Beaufort County Government Center. Children 5 and under admitted free.