Past commodores whistle with their belly buttons in this Water Festival tradition

By
Beaufort Water Festival

Hungry? Bring your appetite to this Lowcountry staple Thursday night

By Stephen Fastenau

sfastenau@islandpacket.com

July 18, 2018 10:36 AM

Bring your appetite and a sense of humor to the Beaufort Water Festival on Thursday.

The festival’s annual Lowcountry Supper is Thursday night, with Frogmore stew served from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. in Henry C. Chambers Waterfront Park. Tickets are $15, and children 5 and under are free.

A Lowcountry Supper of Frogmore Stew and the band Too Much Sylvia was on tap at the 61st Beaufort Water Festival on Thursday, July 21, 2016, at Henry C. Chambers Waterfront Park.

By

Headlining music will be 20 Ride, a Zac Brown tribute band. The evening will also include a performance by the Whistlers, past commodores who might be unrecognizable while in costume during this Water Festival tradition.

The festival’s arts and crafts market will again be open at 10 a.m. in the park promenade.

American Idol winner, and Beaufort native, Candice Glover performs a song by The Beatles on Thursday night at the 62nd Annual Beaufort Water Festival at Henry C. Chambers Waterfront Park.

By

