Hungry? Bring your appetite to this Lowcountry staple Thursday night

Bring your appetite and a sense of humor to the Beaufort Water Festival on Thursday.
The festival’s annual Lowcountry Supper is Thursday night, with Frogmore stew served from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. in Henry C. Chambers Waterfront Park. Tickets are $15, and children 5 and under are free.
Headlining music will be 20 Ride, a Zac Brown tribute band. The evening will also include a performance by the Whistlers, past commodores who might be unrecognizable while in costume during this Water Festival tradition.
The festival’s arts and crafts market will again be open at 10 a.m. in the park promenade.
