Beaufort will celebrate Henry Chambers in the most logical place. Here’s the plan.

As one Beaufort celebration ends, another will take shape next week.
A ceremony celebrating the life of former Beaufort mayor Henry Chambers is planned for Henry C. Chambers Waterfront Park on Monday, what would have been Chambers’ 90th birthday.
The service will be held in the park pavilion at 5 p.m., and the public is welcome.
Chambers died Saturday night, and a private funeral service was held in Evergreen Cemetery on Tuesday. His legacy in his native city includes the park bearing his name, which he fought for after he was elected mayor in 1969.
Beaufort’s downtown at the time included a row of buildings backing up to the water and a stagnant business environment. The park helped bring life to downtown, along with public infrastructure improvements Chambers oversaw during his time as mayor.
“If nothing else could be said about him, he really saw the possibilities in all kinds of projects,” friend and former state Rep. Edie Rodgers said.
Waterfront Park has been the site where the city has met to send off some of its other giants.
Beaufort author Pat Conroy’s family and friends participated in a ceremony remembering Conroy in 2016. Former heavyweight boxing champion and Beaufort native Joe Frazier was honored in the park after his death in 2011.
The annual Beaufort Water Festival held in the park ends Sunday.
Comments