House subcommittee approves extra military funding. Parris Island may get $32.7 million

Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island may receive $32.7 million to modernize live-fire training ranges, according to a press release from South Carolina Rep. Joe Cunningham’s office.

Cunningham announced Friday that the House Appropriations Subcommittee on Military Construction and Veterans Affairs approved additional funding for military construction — which includes an extra $546 million toward Navy and Marine Corps construction projects that weren’t included in the President’s budget request for Fiscal Year 2020.

Included in those projects is the Marine Corps’ request for $32.7 million to modernize and improve a live-fire training range aboard Parris Island.

Before recruits can graduate from Parris Island, they have to qualify with their service rifles on the depot’s training ranges. Without the funding to modernize and improve the range, training may have to be curtailed, “potentially disrupting the flow of new Marines and diminishing military readiness,” the release said.

“As one of two training depots in the country that makes enlisted Marines, and the only depot that makes enlisted women Marines, Parris Island plays a critical role in ensuring our national security,” Cunningham said in the statement. “It is absolutely critical Parris Island has the resources it needs to continue to prepare our best and brightest to fight and win our nation’s battles.”

Next, the bill will be sent to the full committee for approval or rejection. If it’s approved, the bill will be sent to the House floor.