That model ship in Hilton Head’s lighthouse? You can see the real deal in Savannah

There’s a 16-foot model boat in Hilton Head’s lighthouse right now, but its full-size counterpart will be passing by not too far away this weekend.
A Coast Guard Cutter Eagle — nicknamed “America’s Tall Ship” — is scheduled to arrive in Savannah on Friday and will be open for public tours this weekend, according to a news release from the U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary.
The 295-foot ship will be moored near 124 W. River St. in Savannah, and public tours will be available from 2 p.m. until 4 p.m. on Friday, March 15; from 10 a.m. until 7 p.m. on Saturday, March 16; and from 10 a.m. until 7 p.m. on Sunday, March 17.
It will serve as a backdrop for Savannah’s St. Patrick’s Day festival, which will be held from 10 a.m. until midnight Friday and Saturday.
