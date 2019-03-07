A 16-foot boat is inside Hilton Head’s lighthouse. Here’s how it got there in 1 piece

There’s one U.S. Coast Guard exhibit in the Lowcountry, and it’s inside the Harbour Town lighthouse in Sea Pines.
The newest addition to the Hilton Head exhibit is a 16-foot model of the Coast Guard Academy training vessel named “The Eagle,” according to a news release from the U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary.
The model is 26 feet above ground inside the lighthouse, and was installed to commemorate the second annual Coast Guard Appreciation Day on March 24.
It took at least 10 people to hoist the boat model through the door of the lighthouse and up the center of the three-story lighthouse museum to its new home.
The 350-pound boat model will be dedicated during Harbour Town’s “Spring Fest” from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m. on March 24.
You can find more information about the festival on the Sea Pines website.
