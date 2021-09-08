Elderly woman and young man identified after fatal Saturday night crash in Beaufort

The two people who died in a two-car crash Saturday night at Sam’s Point Road and Attaway Lane have been identified.

Brandon Broach Jr., 20, of Lancaster, South Carolina, was transported to Beaufort Memorial Hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 8:50 p.m., Beaufort County Coroner David Ott said.

Rachel Poovey Navratil, 84, of Beaufort, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash, Ott said.

Three other people were injured in the crash, which occurred at 7:38 p.m. involving a Nissan sedan, carrying three people, and a BMW sedan, carrying two people, according to S.C. Highway Patrol Trooper Nick Pye. The BMW was attempting to turn left onto Sam’s Point Road from Attaway Lane when the two cars collided, Pye said. The driver and backseat passenger of the Nissan were transported to local hospitals, Pye said. The driver of the BMW was also transported for treatment, according to Pye. Both Broach and Navratil were passengers in the front seat of the cars. Pye did not clarify which car they were riding in when they died as the investigation is ongoing.

10 people died on South Carolina roadways over the Labor Day holiday, according to the department of public safety. Six fatalities occurred from Friday through Sunday and four deaths were recorded on Monday.

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the Afternoon Newsletter and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol’s Multi-disciplinary Accident Investigation Team is investigating the collision, Pye said.

An autopsy was scheduled for Tuesday at the Medical University of South Carolina in Charleston.