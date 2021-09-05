South Carolina Highway Patrol investigates fatal collision Saturday night in Beaufort

At least one person is dead and possibly more are injured after a crash on Saturday night in Beaufort, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

The crash occurred around 10 p.m. on Sam’s Point Road near Royal Pines, South Carolina Highway Patrol Trooper Nick Pye said.

“I don’t know how many people died, but I know there were multiple people involved,” Pye said. “Could be more than one person, I don’t know at this point.”

The South Carolina Highway Patrol’s Multi-disciplinary Accident Investigation Team (MAIT) is investigating the collision, Pye said.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

BEHIND OUR REPORTING This is a breaking news story In a breaking news situation, facts may be unclear and details may change as the story develops. Our reporters are trying to get important information to the public as quickly and accurately as possible. This story will be updated as more information becomes available. Refresh this page later for the most up-to-date report.