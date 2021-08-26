Swim for free at this family event in Beaufort. Maybe win a prize. Here’s where

Ed Allen and Sam Burke are members of a task force seeking input from residents on the types of activities they want offered at the Charles Lind Brown Center in Beaufort. The building is operated by the Beaufort County Parks and Recreation Department. Karl Puckett

Free swimming and games are planned during a “family fun day” Saturday at the Charles Lind Brown Center in Beaufort, which residents are working to improve.

From 10 a.m. to noon, various activities and games will be underway, and the pool will open for free swimming until 7 p.m. Enjoy snacks and win prizes at the gym/basketball court.

The Charles Lind Brown community task force, which is working to rejuvenate the center, is sponsoring the free get-together.

The task force is gathering input on what activities residents want to see at the iconic neighborhood gathering spot at 1001 Hamar St., which features indoor and outdoor basketball courts, classrooms and an outdoor pool.

The Charles Lind Brown Center, built in 1978, is located at 1001 Hamar St. in Beaufort. Karl Puckett

The initiative comes as Beaufort County Parks and Recreation Department, which owns and operates the facility, is reviewing the county’s recreational facilities as part of its master planning process. Task force members hope to influence the types of services and activities for kids and seniors to revitalize the facility, sometimes called the Greene Street Gym.

Mitch Mitchell, a member of the Beaufort City Council, said 495 people responded to the task force’s survey of residents. Their comments will be incorporated into a presentation the task force expects to make before the city and county, he said.