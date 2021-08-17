How should Beaufort’s Greene Street Gym be used? One last chance to share your ideas

The Charles Lind Brown Center, built in 1978, is located at 1001 Hamar St. in Beaufort. Karl Puckett

The public has one last chance to tell Beaufort County how it wants the Charles Lind Brown Center in Beaufort used.

A task force comprising community members from northern Beaufort County have put together a survey seeking input from residents about the kinds of services, activities and events they would like to see at the center.

The survey closes Wednesday.

The center, sometimes called the Greene Street Gym, has long been a gathering spot in the Greene Street area of the city’s Northwest Quadrant, but some in the community would like to see new programs that serve additional residents, from kids to senior citizens.

Ed Allen and Sam Burke are members of a task force seeking input from residents on the types of activities they want offered at the Charles Lind Brown Center in Beaufort. The building is operated by the Beaufort County Parks and Recreation Department. Karl Puckett

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the Afternoon Newsletter and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

The center is operated by the Beaufort County Parks and Recreation Department. It has a pool, an indoor and outdoor basketball court, a small playground, various classrooms, meeting rooms, a kitchen, offices, and restrooms.

J. Edward Allen, the former Beaufort County coroner, is chairman of the task force. Beaufort City Councilman Mitch Mitchell is helping to facilitate the group and its outreach to local governments.

For more information about the survey, contact Mitchell at 425-503-0949 or Allen at 843-812-0526. The survey is at https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/CharlesLindBrownCenter.