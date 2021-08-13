Beaufort residents just got extra time to critique this key plan. And it’s easier now

The city of Beaufort has extended the public comment period for its comprehensive plan until Sept. 7. City of Beaufort

The city of Beaufort is extending the comment period and scheduling more meetings with residents and interested groups to get more extensive engagement on its draft comprehensive plan. It’s a key guide to future decisions on land use, economic development, natural resources and other areas.

Previously, the online public comment period was set to close Aug. 20. Now it’s Sept. 7.

The Department of Community and Economic Development also has added more meetings with stakeholder groups such as the Coastal Conservation League, Beaufort Regional Chamber of Commerce and Historic Beaufort Foundation from mid-August through Sept. 7.

The city of Beaufort has extended the public comment period for its comprehensive plan until Sept. 7. City of Beaufort

The plan addresses demographics, economic development, natural resources, cultural resources, community facilities, housing, land use, transportation, priority investment and resiliency.

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the Afternoon Newsletter and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

The Coastal Conservation League has argued in its public comments that the city should have requested public comment before a draft plan was issued. It also has called on the city to conduct a more robust review of some of the issues.

City Manager Bill Prokop said the city wants to make sure stakeholders and residents have ample opportunity to read and contribute to the document.

Kathleen Williams, a city spokesperson, said the extension of the comment period and additional stakeholder meetings were not in response to any criticism.

In addition, Williams noted, the city recently launched a community engagement platform that it wants to use in the process. Civil Space, which was operational after the public process for the comprehensive plan started, makes it easier for the public to comment on specific sections online without having to read the entire document, she said.

The city is under a tight deadline to get the comprehensive plan updated by the end of the year. State law requires an update every 10 years. It was last updated in 2009.

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

Timeline and how to comment

The Civil Space platform to comment on the Comprehensive Plan can be found at https://bit.ly/3s3E7Tc. Comments also be emailed to Senior Planner Dan Frazier: dfrazier@cityofbeaufort.org.

Here’s the timeline:

Aug. 16 through Sept. 7 – Conduct stakeholder meetings.

Sept. 7 – Close electronic public comment.

Sept. 7 through Oct. 8 – Incorporate comments from council, planning commission, staff, and the public.

Sept. 14 – Present synopsis of comments to City Council.

Oct. 12 – Public Hearing.

Oct. 18 – Present draft-final to Metropolitan Planning Commission.

Oct. 26 – Present draft-final of plan to City Council.

Oct. 27 through Nov. 9 – Final revisions.

Nov. 16 – Present final plan to City Council for approval.