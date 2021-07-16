Beaufort News
Country music star performs Saturday at Beaufort Water Festival. Tickets available
Tickets still are available for the Beaufort Water Festival’s headline show Saturday night.
Country artist Rodney Atkins will perform at Waterfront Park at 7 p.m. Gates open at 6 p.m.
Tickets, which are $30, no longer can be purchased online, said James Nutt, the festival’s marketing coordinator. But tickets still can be purchased at the gate, he said.
One of Atkins’ most recognizable songs is “Watching You,” about how his 4-year-old son is always repeating what he does and says, such as uttering “the S word” after spilling his Happy Meal while father and son are driving.
The Platinum-selling No. 1 “Watching You” earned the songwriter a BMI “Million-Air” award and the top spot on Country Aircheck’s top-played songs of the decade
Atkins also was named top new male vocalist at the 2006 ACM awards. His latest single is “A Little Good News.”
Scott Stevens and Lainey Wilson also will perform.
Kids 5 and under get in free, but remember, no strollers, coolers, outside food or beverages or professional photography are allowed. Take the free shuttle service from Beaufort County Government Center to avoid the parking crunch.
The Water Festival, billed as “10 incredible days of Lowcountry fun and memories that last a lifetime,” was scheduled to launch Friday evening with opening ceremonies. Up to 50,000 people are expected to attend the festival.
Saturday, July 17 events
- Raft race, Waterfront Park Seawall, 8:30 a.m.-noon
- Arts & crafts market, promenade, 10 a.m.-7 p.m.
- Bocce Tournament, Waterfront Park Main Field, 8 a.m.
- Badminton tournament, Waterfront Park Stage Field, 9 a.m.
- Children’s toad fishing tournament, Waterfront Park Seawall, 10 a.m. to noon, 12 and under, bring your own rod, reel and tackle, bait provided.
- Sponsor’s expo, Waterfront Park Pavilion, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.
- Shrimp boat tours, Waterfront Park Seawall, free, noon-4 p.m.
- Additional festival information: to https://www.bftwaterfestival.com/#/
