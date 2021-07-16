Country music star performs Saturday at Beaufort Water Festival. Tickets available

Tickets still are available for the Beaufort Water Festival’s headline show Saturday night.

Country artist Rodney Atkins will perform at Waterfront Park at 7 p.m. Gates open at 6 p.m.

Tickets, which are $30, no longer can be purchased online, said James Nutt, the festival’s marketing coordinator. But tickets still can be purchased at the gate, he said.

One of Atkins’ most recognizable songs is “Watching You,” about how his 4-year-old son is always repeating what he does and says, such as uttering “the S word” after spilling his Happy Meal while father and son are driving.

“Watching You,” is one of Rodney Atkins’ most recognizable hits. Atkins will perform Saturday evening at the Beaufort Water Festival. Courtesy photo

The Platinum-selling No. 1 “Watching You” earned the songwriter a BMI “Million-Air” award and the top spot on Country Aircheck’s top-played songs of the decade

Atkins also was named top new male vocalist at the 2006 ACM awards. His latest single is “A Little Good News.”

Scott Stevens and Lainey Wilson also will perform.

Karl Puckett

Kids 5 and under get in free, but remember, no strollers, coolers, outside food or beverages or professional photography are allowed. Take the free shuttle service from Beaufort County Government Center to avoid the parking crunch.

The Water Festival, billed as “10 incredible days of Lowcountry fun and memories that last a lifetime,” was scheduled to launch Friday evening with opening ceremonies. Up to 50,000 people are expected to attend the festival.

Saturday, July 17 events