NJ company commits to Beaufort. It’s promising 27 new jobs, $3.1 million investment

Materials Research Group, a glass manufacturer, is establishing operations in Beaufort.

The company is expected to invest $3.1 million and bring 27 jobs to the area, Gov. Henry McMaster’s office said in a news release. It plans to open in January 2022.

City Manager Bill Prokop said Tuesday the company has purchased three acres in Beaufort Commerce Park at 45 Schein Loop.

MRG will build a new 10,000-square-foot building, he said.

Expanding the size of the facility and purchasing an additional three acres are possible in the future, Prokop said.

Founded in 1998, the Roselle, N.J.-based Materials Research Group manufactures hermetic-sealed glass products used in the aerospace, sensor, automotive, medical and battery markets.

The state Coordinating Council for Economic Development approved a $50,000 Set-Aside grant to Beaufort County to assist with costs related to the project.

Company will be located near GlassWRX

Materials Research will be located near GlassWRX, also a producer of glass products, which has moved into a vacant 84,000-square-foot building at 302 Parker Drive adjacent to the Beaufort Commerce Park, Prokop noted.

GlassWRX is close to opening, Mayor Stephen Murray said.

That company, co-founded by Chris Fisher, the owner of Fisher Recycling in North Charleston, is expected to invest $15.15 million and employ 55 people.

Materials Research Group and GlassWRX are two of four companies relocating to northern Beaufort County that were granted tax breaks in recent months.

The companies, all manufacturing businesses which previously would have had to pay a larger chunk of property taxes at 10.5%, will now pay the 6% rate paid by most other South Carolina businesses.

Beaufort County Council granted the tax incentives by separately approving a set of multi-county industrial park agreements, intergovernmental agreements, special source revenue credits and fees in lieu of taxes over several months.